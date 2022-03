The Mathematics Department kicked off Pi Day in the Talmage Building with a pi recitation contest and a visit from Cosmo. The event had apple pies and a variety of games including Plinko and cornhole.

(Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite) (Lilli Vehikite)