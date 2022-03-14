Driver backs into officers

(WTMJ, OAK CREEK POLICE)

Two Officers from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, were knocked over after a driver backed up into them. Officer Patrick Donoghue and Sergeant Thomas Loontjens, were responding to a welfare check.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who appeared to be passed out in a running car. The officers found alcohol and cigars inside the vehicle.

The officers attempted to have the man leave the car but he refused. That’s when the man backed into the officers and took off.

The man was later arrested and is facing multiple charges including fleeing and eluding an officer. Both of the officers were fortunate to only have minor injuries from the incident.