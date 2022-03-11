Police Beat: March 4-11

BYU

Theft

March 8 — A catalytic converter was reported stolen at the Wyview Park parking lot.

March 8 — Theft of university property was reported at the Richards Building.

Harassment

March 8 — Online harassment with a threat to publish pictures without consent was reported at Heritage Halls.

Provo

Theft

March 5 — Theft of vehicle parts was reported near 1500 North and Canyon Road.

March 7 — Property theft was reported near 1100 East and 1140 South Street.

March 8 — Property theft was reported near 700 North and 900 East Street.

March 10 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and 250 East Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

March 9 — An automobile was reported stolen near 200 East and 500 North Street.

Burglary

March 8 — Burglary was reported near 1000 East and 450 North Street.

Sexual Assault

March — Sexual assault was reported near 3000 West and 880 North Street.

March — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.

March 7 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 1000 North and 500 West Street.