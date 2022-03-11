Photo Story: Construction progresses on new music building

1 of 13

The new music building, announced in February 2020, is under construction and expected to be completed by mid-November 2022, according to University Communications.

Construction during COVID-19 hasn’t been easy, said Ed Adams, dean of Fine Arts and Communication. He said there has been “every shortage imaginable,” including concrete, PVC pipe, copper wire and labor.

“They’ve pulled off nothing short of miracles to make that building happen in really good ways,” Adams said.

Adams said BYU students and faculty in the School of Music should be transitioning into the building between Thanksgiving 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023.

Students use practice rooms in the basement of the Harris Fine Arts Center, but in the new building there will be practice rooms on the upper floor for students to find an aspirational space, Adams said.

“It’s going to be a real blessing,” he said. “I do believe it will go a long way to help fulfilling President Spencer W. Kimball’s second century address of helping the arts, particularly in this case, become the best in the world.”

Adams recounted the experience of when he brought an acoustical consultant to the HFAC to attend a couple of performances. He said the consultant told him how spectacular the students and faculty were and how if BYU had better facilities for music the university could be one of the greatest.

According to Adams, there will be impressive commercial music facilities in this new music building to help fulfill that vision.