Utahn wins Bronze in Paralympics

(Instagram @bren_hucks), Brenna Huckaby Facebook)

Sandy resident Brenna Huckaby won the bronze medal Sunday in the women’s snowboard cross at the Beijing 2022 Paralympics.

“When I first started snowboarding, it was just supposed to be something fun to do and just give me a piece of independence and purpose,” Huckaby said. “We had no idea it was going to turn into something so big.”

The two-time gold medalist is only 26 years old and was initially declined to participate in the games, but she won a legal battle to compete just weeks before the competition.

“This medal symbolizes every person who’s been told ‘no’ but shows up and gives it their all anyway,” Huckaby said in an Instagram post after her win.

She is scheduled to compete this Saturday, March 12 in the women’s banked slalom.