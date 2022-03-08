Woman saved from burning car

(Video credit: KGTV, Video cut by Hassan El-Cheikh and Katie Ann Powell)

Early Monday morning on March 7, two good samaritans helped a woman escape a burning car. The woman was driving on an interstate in San Diego when she crashed, and her car got overturned.

A truck driver and security guard saw the car start on fire and rushed to help the woman out. They broke a window and pulled her out, meanwhile, the car exploded multiple times,

“I heard the lady, you know. She couldn’t get out of the car. We couldn’t open the door. But we broke the windows and we pulled her out of the car,” one of the good samaritans said.

The woman was the only one hurt and was taken to a hospital. There is no word yet on her condition.