Tickets for LoveLoud fest go on sale

(LoveLoud Youtube Video, Imagine Dragons Youtube)

Tickets to the LOVELOUD Festival go on sale tomorrow.

“Everyone deserves acceptance. Everyone deserves kindness. And absolutely everyone deserves love,” celebrity Jared Leto said.

The festival will start on May 14 at the Vivint Arena. Dan Reynolds, the lead singer for Imagine Dragons, created the event to start a conversation about the importance of unconditional love, support and celebration of LGBTQ friends and family.

The Neon Trees will be performing at the festival along with numerous other groups. Tickets are on sale at loveloudfest.com.