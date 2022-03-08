GOP caucus meeting tonight

(File footage Universe Live)

Tonight the Utah Republican Party will hold their bi-annual caucus in meetings across the state. Utahns will elect new precinct leaders at these meetings.

These precinct leaders will act as area representatives at larger caucus election meetings. They also promote their party and plan future neighborhood caucuses.

The caucus meeting itself is only one hour long, from 7-8 p.m. People can vote without staying for the whole meeting, but there will be opportunities to talk with candidates before and after.

The Democratic caucus night will be held later this month on Tuesday, March 22.