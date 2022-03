(Video courtesy of Penelope clothing store)

A deer broke through a glass window of a clothing boutique in Forest, Virginia. The ‘break in’ was quite the scene and caught on security camera footage.

It all happened during a normal afternoon at Penelope clothing store. The deer was in the store for quite some time according to Libbie Small, a family member of the store owners.

Luckily the deer was able to find its way out of the store with the help of some friendly customers. There was minimal damage to the store, only a broken window.