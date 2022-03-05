BYU to hold first in-person grad ceremony in 2 years

Students gather in the Marriott Center for the Spring Commencement Ceremony on April 25, 2019. This is the first year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that students will be able to return to an in-person ceremony. (BYU Photo)

BYU is holding an in-person commencement ceremony this spring for the first time in two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be in the Marriott Center on April 21 for the graduating class of 2022.

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, many events had to be put aside, including BYU’s spring graduation ceremony. Since then, BYU has implemented numerous COVID-19 precautions to keep campus safe, holding off on an in-person commencement ceremony last year despite many other Utah colleges and universities conducting their own in-person ceremonies.

According to a 2021 KSL publication, major Utah universities such as University of Utah, Utah Valley University and Southern Utah University held in-person commencement ceremonies for their Spring 2021 graduations. BYU was the only university in Utah to hold a completely virtual graduation ceremony for its students.

This infographic shows the general information about the BYU spring graduation ceremony. It will be an in-person celebration this year. (Made in Canva by Kamree Laursen)

For 2022 graduates, BYU is having an in-person commencement along with in-person convocations for each college or school, according to the BYU Enrollment website.

Each graduating student will be able to reserve three tickets for the commencement ceremony. There will also be a standby line available at the northeast corner of the Marriott Center for students who wish to invite additional guests.

The graduation ceremony will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYU Radio, Classical 89 KBYU-FM and on the BYUtv website for those who want to watch or listen to it virtually.

The individual college convocations will take place on April 21–22 in different areas on campus. More information on each college convocation can be found on the convocation website.

Jim Kasen, the co-chair of the commencement planning committee, said he is looking forward to being able to have the graduation ceremony in person this year.

“We’re just grateful we’re back to a more normal kind of celebratory situation,” Kasen said. “We’re thrilled about this chance.”

In addition to an in-person graduation ceremony, BYU Student Alumni is putting on a Grad Bash on April 8 in the Hinckley Center for all graduating students.

This event is free for all graduates and $10 for an additional guest ticket. Graduates will be able to play games, get an exclusive grad T-shirt, eat BYU treats and more. Graduates must register for a ticket before April 1.

“We’re going to have a lot of carnival-type games and booths and lots of fun, different activities including a DJ,” alumni staff events manager Curtis Isaak said.

Graduating students at the grad fair gather to pick up their cap and gown for the graduation ceremony on April 21, 2022. (Kamree Laursen)

Shae Potter, a 2022 graduate in molecular biology, said she is very excited to have an in-person graduation ceremony this year. She is looking forward to walking with her friends and those who have been a huge support for her in her academics.

“I feel like getting to walk is one of those things that makes it feel real rather than simply saying that I’ve graduated and I’m done,” Potter said.

Potter said being able to say she graduated from BYU is a big accomplishment because of the difficulty of the courses. She believes being able to complete all her coursework and getting through the constant stress is all worth it.

Anna Johnson, a 2022 graduate in public health, said she is thrilled to graduate and have a degree under her belt. She is grateful to be able to have an in-person commencement because it is something very important and special to her.

Johnson said she looks forward hearing speakers from her department and hear her name being read as she walks across the stage at her convocation.

“I think the most exciting part is they’re gonna say my name, honestly!” Johnson said.

More information about the commencement ceremony and the college convocations can be found on the graduation website.