(Church Newsroom)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opened historic sites to the public. The sites closed in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19 and began phased re-opening in May 2021.

Sites can now accommodate large tour groups, and people who attend are not required to wear masks. The Church encourages attendees to be respectful to those who choose to wear a mask.

Some of the sites that have reopened are Carthage Jail, Liberty Jail, Hill Cumorah, the Sacred Grove and more.