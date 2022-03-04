Rep. Curtis requests protection for Ukrainians in the U.S.

(Rep. John Curtis’s Facebook/CNN Newsource)

Rep. John Curtis, along with other members of Congress, requested a temporary protected status and special relief for Ukrainians currently in the United States.

Congress stated in a letter to President Biden that since the humanitarian need is unmet, the country is in no state to receive Ukrainians that are currently out of the country.

It is currently unsafe for Ukrainian citizens in the United States to return home given the current Russian attack on Ukraine. Nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the destruction.