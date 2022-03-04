Police Beat: Feb. 26 – Mar. 4

Provo

Theft

Feb. 27 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 1100 East and 450 North Street.

Feb. 28 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 100 West and 400 South Street.

Mar. 1 — Property theft was reported near 500 North and 800 East Street.

Mar. 2 — A bicycle was reported stolen near 300 North and Freedom Boulevard.

Mar. 3 — Property theft was reported near 300 North and Draper Lane.

Mar. 3 — Vehicle parts were reported stolen near 500 North and University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Feb. 26 — An automobile was reported stolen near 400 South and 500 West Street.

Feb. 27 — An automobile was reported stolen near 600 North and 400 East Street.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 27 — Rape was reported near 50 South and 300 West Street.