BYU baseball closes out Milwaukee series with 8-4 win

BYU baseball had itself a day at Miller Park Friday, taking the series win vs. Milwaukee with an 8-4 win in the final game.

The “Bat Cats” did what they have been able to do for most of the season: put up runs.

The Cougars did not waste any time getting on the board after not scoring last game, getting a three-run double from Ryan Sepede in the bottom of the first. This came after three-straight walks allowed from Milwaukee starting pitcher Johnny Kelliher.

Janzen Keisel, BYU’s starting pitcher, was able to keep Milwaukee’s hot offense in check, going 5.1 innings, while allowing only one run on six hits, with three walks and three strikeouts. Keisel was awarded his second win of the season.

“They were a great team,” Keisel said. “Winning each series is important for us. Especially this next one coming up,” speaking of BYU’s series against No. 4 Oklahoma State next week.

The fourth inning was where the Cougars found themselves taking firm control of this game, with another three-run double from leadoff hitter Mitch McIntyre that helped extend the lead to 6-1.

The Cougars then tacked on another run later on a bases-loaded walk from freshman catcher Collin Reuter. Reuter helped add another run in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Milwaukee refused to quit, however, with a couple of singles and a wild pitch that brought cut the Cougars’ lead to five. The relief pitchers held their ground, led by Bryce Robison, and closer Reid McLaughlin, surrendering only one run in the final two innings to preserve the victory for the Cougars.

“We got some big hits. Really proud of the guys,” head coach Mike Littlewood said. “We just talked about having an aggressive mindset to start out. From the first pitch, we had a different mindset today.”

With future Big 12 foe and top-five team Oklahoma State coming to town next weekend, the Cougars will have their hands full.

“It’s big for us to get this exposure to these teams,” Keisel said.

“I’m excited for Cougar fans to see what we’re going to be going into and see what a top-five program in the country looks like,” Littlewood said.

BYU (7-2) will take its momentum from this past series vs. Milwaukee into their next three-game series at Miller Park vs. Oklahoma State on Thursday at 3 p.m. MST.