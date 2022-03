(Universe Live File Footage, Sandra Hollins Twitter account)

Utah lawmakers pushed a proposal that will require schools to collect more information about students who are being bullied.

This information includes identifiers such as gender, disabilities, age and race. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, said she hopes the requirements will help schools to better understand the nature of bullying. The proposal passed through the education committee with an 8-3 vote. The bill will go to the house for further consideration.