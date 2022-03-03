New video boards added to BYU baseball, softball fields

BYU baseball and softball are adding new video boards at Miller Park, joining LaVell Edwards Stadium in the latest facility upgrades ahead of BYU’s arrival in the Big 12.

Duff Tittle, BYU’s senior director of athletic communications, was able to relay information about the new video boards and how they came to be.

The video board being installed for baseball at Larry H. Miller Field is 22 feet tall and 50 feet wide and is located in right-centerfield. The video board at Gail Miller Field, home of BYU softball, is 12 feet tall and 33 feet wide and is also in right-centerfield.

The new video boards were manufactured by ANC, an experience design and execution company, located in Purchase, New York. The project was funded by private donations from BYU Athletics donors.

“The new state-of-the-art video boards will really enhance the gameday experience for baseball and softball games at Miller Park,” BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe. “We appreciate the generous contributions of donors in making these boards possible.”

Baseball head coach Mike Littlewood and softball head coach Gordon Eakin are both excited about the new video boards and what they mean for the teams’ upcoming home games.

“I’m very excited about the new video board at Miller Park,” Littlewood said. “It will bring an entirely new level of fan experience to Cougar baseball. I want to thank our incredible donors for making this possible.”

“The new video scoreboard will greatly enhance the softball game day experience for our fans at Miller Park,” Eakin said. “Our players will love it and it will enhance our recruiting going into the future.”

BYU Athletics is improving each and every day, and these baseball upgrades are evidence of it. So get your peanuts and crackerjacks, and come see your BYU baseball and softball teams this spring and take in the new video boards that will make the gameday experience special.