Loveland Living Aquarium otters turn 11

Three otters are celebrating their 11th birthday Saturday, March 5 at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. The three brothers Oscar, Oliver and Otis first arrived in Draper in 2012 from New York’s Long Island Aquarium.

The trio will brighten your day as they run, slip and slide through the water. The event will celebrate the otters and includes fun activities, party favors, otter education and a chance to win a birthday party. Festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the River Otter Exhibit in the Discover Utah Hall of the aquarium.