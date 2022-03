(Video courtesy of Danielle Stout)

A home in Missouri exploded on March 1 in the afternoon. Officials reported that the explosion occurred after a contractor is digging in the neighborhood and hit a gas line. The entire home was destroyed except for the foundation.

The blast damaged other homes and left many without gas service. Luckily, no one in the home was injured. The family who lived in the home decided to leave the house after smelling gas minutes before it exploded.