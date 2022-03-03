Body measurement requirements dropped from transgender athlete bill

Utah legislators dropped body measurement requirements from a transgender student-athlete house bill.

Legislators were originally going to determine overall body measurement requirements for transgender athlete participation. It has now been updated to leave eligibility criteria up to individual commissions after an outcry from parents and LGBTQ activists.

LGBTQ activists still worry the bill will be biased against athletes since the commission doesn’t include experts in transgender health. The bill is set to be finalized at the end of this week before the end of the legislative session.