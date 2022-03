(Video courtesy of Danielle Stout/Cody Hooks/KHOU)

After being thrown off by a moving bull 18-year-old rider Cody Hooks, was knocked out on the ground. Immediately his father Landis Hooks rushed to his side to make sure he was okay.

Then, the thrashing bull came back around and Landis Hooks quickly threw himself over his son. Landis shielded his son from the attack.