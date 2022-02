(Video courtesy of @Porterballard on Instagram)

Check out this missionary who not only is sharing the gospel but also his talents on social media! Porter Ballard is a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Idaho.

Ballard is a tumbler and jump roper who is serving in Szeged, Hungary. His Instagram is filled with videos of him combining jump roping and his tumbling skills. He has even competed in jump rope championships and on Britan’s Got Talent.