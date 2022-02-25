Police Beat: Feb. 19-25

BYU

Theft

Feb. 22 — Music equipment was reported stolen at the Harris Fine Arts Center.

Fire/reckless burning

Feb. 20 — An explosion/fire was reported at Heritage Halls, when a student created a mixture of rocket fuel which caused damage to the building.

Provo

Theft

Feb. 19 — Property theft was reported near 2800 West and 1060 North Street.

Feb. 20 — Property theft was reported near 50 North and 200 East Street.

Feb. 20 — Property theft was reported near 1000 South and University Avenue.

Feb. 21 — Property theft was reported near 300 West and 1720 North.

Feb. 22 — Property theft was reported near 3800 North and Edgewood Drive.

Feb. 23 — Property theft was reported 1200 South and Towne Centre Boulevard.

Feb. 24 — Property theft was reported near 600 East and 600 North Street.

Feb. 25 — Property theft was reported near 400 West and 400 South Street.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Feb. 24 — An automobile was reported stolen near 500 West and Columbia Lane.

Burglary

Feb. 19 — Burglary was reported near 1000 South and Cinnamon Ridge Drive.

Feb. 19 — Burglary was reported near 900 South and 500 West Street.

Feb. 19 — Burglary was reported near 1800 North and 500 East Street.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 19 — Aggravated sexual assault was reported near 1700 North and Oak Lane.

Feb. 22 — Forcible sexual assault was reported near 500 North and 850 West Street.