Highlights from BYU Colleges: Energy allocation discoveries, BYU accounting professor wins award

College of Life Sciences

BYU biodiversity and conservation student Laura Fletcher and biology professor Blaine Griffen pursue their research on sea otters and Asian shore crabs. (College of Life Sciences)

BYU biodiversity and conservation major Laura Fletcher is studying energy-use similarities throughout all living organisms as she continues research on energy allocation.

Along with biology professor Blaine Griffen, Fletcher has looked at how sea otters are affected depending on where their energy goes: either growth or reproduction. The student’s discoveries bring her great excitement, and the opportunity of having hands-on experience outside the traditional classroom mold has added value to Fletcher’s academic experience.

“We all use up energy, and we all need energy,” she said. “Because of that, we all exhibit these interesting tradeoffs, which then drives our evolution, and ecological interactions. I didn’t know if I would like it, but I grew into it, and I love it now!”

Fletcher explained one of her goals is to show other women in science that they too, can make a difference in the STEM field.

BYU Marriott School of Business

BYU accounting associate professor Troy K. Lewis received the 2021 Arthur J. Dixon Memorial Award on November of 2021. This award, which is the highest award given by the accounting profession in the area of taxes, recognized his outstanding work as a certified public accountant in the area of taxation.

Lewis is an alumnus of the BYU Marriott School, and was referred to by the director of the School of Accountancy as a “renaissance man of the tax world.” Lewis has contributed to academic articles, testified before Congress, influenced tax legislation, taught and mentored.

“It is an honor to have my name added to the list of the past recipients of this award,” Lewis said. “To be included among this select group of professionals that I have admired my whole career is truly a privilege I will always cherish.”

College of Fine Arts and Communications

Pianist Jacob Warnick performs Randall Smith’s “Nosso Alento” at BYU. (College of Fine Arts and Communications)

Two BYU professors at the School of Music started a collaborative project that allows students to use music as a catalyst for change in society.

As a result, on Feb. 3, the concert “Stories of Our Time: New Music for Piano Reflecting the Current Moment” took place. This concert took months of collaboration and work, where students were assigned to creating a piece that engaged with a current issue important to them.

“I have always sought to establish a piano studio where students felt engaged and took ownership of their learning,” BYU piano professor Jihea Hong-Park said. “I wanted my piano students to experience an up-close and personal experience collaborating with their composition colleagues in preparation for real life.”