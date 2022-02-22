Two black hawk helicopters crash in Snowbird resort

(Twitter @IM_Inman/ Instagram @hillyballoran)

Around 9:30 a.m. on Feb 22. two black hawk helicopters crashed in Mineral Basin at Snowbird resort. The helicopters were a part of a routine Utah National Guard training, according to Chief Warrant Officer Jared Jones.

The Skiiers on the mountains were able to catch footage of the crash. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured. The crash is still under investigation.

What is suspected to have happened is the blown around snow caused one helicopter to land blind and crash. The debris from the crashed helicopter damaged the second, causing it to crash as well.