Photo story: Winter Olympic sites in Provo

The 2022 Winter Olympics concluded over the weekend with the closing ceremony in Beijing on Sunday.

Twenty years ago, the Olympic torch passed through Provo, with a temporary cauldron burning at LaVell Edwards Stadium the night of Feb. 5, 2002. More permanent memories of Provo’s role in the Olympics remain, including one of the competition sites.

The torch first entered Provo via Center Street around 7:30 p.m. that night.

(Mike Miller) (Mike Miller)

The route included a lap around the Towne Centre Mall, pictured below.

(Mike Miller)

After making its way around the city, the torch was given to former BYU football head coach LaVell Edwards, who lit the temporary cauldron at the stadium bearing his name. Over 35,000 spectators watched from the stadium’s west parking lot.

(Mike Miller) (Mike Miller)

The west parking lot of LaVell Edwards Stadium where spectators watched the Olympic cauldron being lit. (Mike Miller)

Peaks Ice Arena, located at 100 N Seven Peaks Blvd, hosted men’s and women’s hockey during the Olympics.

20 years ago tonight, I was in the stands watching Olympic hockey in Provo. pic.twitter.com/Cc0z1rReE9 — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) February 15, 2022

(Mike Miller) (Mike Miller)

Medals were won at Peaks Ice Arena where the women’s bronze medal hockey match occurred on Feb. 21, 2002. Sweden defeated Finland in the contest.

Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, where the women’s hockey bronze medal was won in 2002. (Mike Miller)

A permanent reminder of Provo’s role in the Olympic Games can be found at the roundabout intersecting Center Street and 700 East where a sign says “Provo Welcomes the World.”