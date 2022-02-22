Homemade rocket fuel causes fire at Heritage Halls, displaces nearly two dozen

An explosion at Heritage Halls Building 4 occurred on Feb. 20 where a resident was making homemade rocket fuel on the stove. No one was injured. (BYU Police Department on Facebook) Sprinklers turned on after the explosion and caused water damage for several areas in the building. (BYU Police Department on Facebook)

A Heritage Halls student caused a fireball explosion after making homemade rocket fuel on the stove on Feb. 20.

University Police and Provo Fire & Rescue responded to a fire alarm at Building 4 at 4:30 p.m. According to police, no one was injured.

When University Police and Provo Fire & Rescue arrived, the main floor of the building was flooding from the fire sprinklers.

According to police, the explosion is still under investigation and 22 students have been displaced while clean up and repairs occur.

“We want to thank Provo Firefighters, whose quick response helped contain the situation, as well as the many BYU employees who responded to help with clean up efforts and assisting the students who have been displaced,” University Police said in a statement via Facebook.