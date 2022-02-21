Two kids rescued from burning building

(City of Mesa Police Department Facebook)

In Mesa, Arizona a group of officers and a few local citizens worked together to rescue two young girls from a building on fire. The officers were up the street when they got the call of the fire and they immediately rushed over. They learned someone was still inside the building.

“I tried to listen. I thought we could hear a child,” Mesa Police Officer Trevor Cook said.

A 6-year-old and 2-year-old girl were trapped inside but ultimately saved by the heroics of the officers and good samaritans. The amazing rescue was caught on the bodycam footage.

“Property and stuff, that can burn, but somebody’s life? We will risk a lot to save,” Mesa Officer Jon Forrest said.