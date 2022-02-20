BYU softball finishes 4-0 at Stanford Invitational, extends win streak to 8

A comeback in the fifth inning after a weak start led BYU softball to a 5-2 win over Seattle University on Feb. 19, extending the Cougars’ win streak to eight games and an 8-1 overall record on the season.

Defense was on display for both teams as they were each left scoreless until the top of the third inning with no runs or errors. By the bottom of the third inning, a fielding error by Mallory Barber gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with an unearned run from Redhawks left fielder Jasmine Wehn. It was the first error for BYU in the last two games.

By the end of the third inning, the Redhawks led with one run, one hit and one error.

In the fourth inning, BYU pitcher Autumn Moffatt-Korth held the Redhawks’ offense at bay and both teams ended the inning with zero hits, runs and errors. Batting for Cougars was Huntyr Ava, who popped out to shortstop, Mari Chavez popping up to second base and Hanna Mill, who was struck out by Redhawks pitcher Carley Nance.

“As a pitcher, I couldn’t ask for a better defense behind me. I know they always have my back and give me everything they have each game,” Moffatt-Korth said. “I trust them with everything and (am) so grateful for each person on this team.”

The second hit of the day for the Cougars resulted in a home run by Martha Epenesa in the fifth inning. Mallory Barber doubled to right center allowing Epenesa to score BYU’s first home run of the game, tying the game at 1-1.

Barber then put the Cougars up 2-1 with her first home run of the season. By the end of the fifth inning, the Cougars had two runs, four hits and zero errors, leaving the Red Hawks at zero runs, zero hits and zero errors.

The Cougars took a 3-1 lead early in the sixth with an unearned home run by Brooke Barrington. Tary Lennon singled through the right side, advancing Mac Simmons to second base and Epenesa to third.

Seattle’s first error of the game allowed Barrington to score a home run. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Redhawks catcher Kalyn Hill singled to shortstop, and Madison Kahwaty scored, but BYU remained in the lead with a 3-2 score at the end of the sixth inning.

BYU outfielder Violet Zarvodnik scored off wild pitch upping the Cougars’ score to four in the seventh. It was the third wild pitch in the game by the Redhawks’ freshman pitcher Grace Luderer.

A fourth consecutive walk in the game allowed Ava to score another run for BYU. The Cougars finished the top of the seventh with two runs, one hit and zero errors.

The Redhawks were left scoreless in the bottom of the seventh inning resulting in a win for the Cougars. BYU finished the game with a total of five runs, eight hits and one error.

“Today’s win was a great one for us because it gives us momentum going into next week’s tournament and we really need that because we’re going to face some good competition at the Mary Nutter Classic,” Ava said.

BYU is set to face Bethune Cookman in Cathedral City, California on Feb. 24 in the first game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic.