Police Beat: Feb. 12-18

Provo

Theft

Feb. 11 — Property theft was reported near East University Parkway and North Canyon Parkway.

Feb. 13 — Property theft was reported near 500 East and 100 South.

Feb. 14 — Property theft was reported near 100 North and 1810 West.

Feb. 15 — Property theft was reported near 200 East and 900 South.

Feb. 15 — Property theft was reported near 500 South and 1600 West.

Feb. 16 — Property theft was reported near 50 South and 300 West.

Feb. 16 — Property theft was reported near 1200 North on University Avenue.

Motor Vehicle Theft

Feb. 11 — An automobile was reported stolen near 1700 North Street.

Burglary

Feb. 15 — Burglary was reported near 600 East and 700 West.

Feb. 18 — Burglary was reported near 600 East and 600 North.

Sexual Assault

Feb. 14 — Rape was reported near 1500 North on Canyon Road.

Feb. 16 — Forcible sexual abuse was reported near 3500 North on Timpview Drive.