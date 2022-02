(File footage, video from UTA)

Ridership on public transportation increased significantly during the first two weeks of Free Fare February.

Free Fare February is a government initiative allowing people to use Utah Transit Authority buses and trains for free.

Average UTA travel on weekdays is up 20%, weekday bus travel has increased by 22%, and Frontrunner travel has increased 33 percent on weekdays — and a whopping 163% on Saturdays.

Free Fare February will continue through the end of this month.