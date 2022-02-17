Good News Thursday: Dad coach leads girls’ soccer to top division, Florida feeds manatees

Girls’ soccer team gets to top division after dad starts coaching

The Leek Town Devils, a girls’ soccer team from the United Kingdom, celebrate their promotion to the top division. The team went from losing 20-0 to winning games regularly after getting a new coach, who is also a father of one of the players. (Good News Network)

A girls’ soccer team from England went from losing almost every game to being promoted to the top division after a player’s father started coaching.

Stuart Henley, the new coach, began training the girls’ team hard in early 2020. Since many of the players had never kicked a soccer ball before joining the team, coaching and teaching them the sport took patience and hard work.

Henley emphasized the necessity of team-building activities so the girls could bond on and off the field. In addition, many of the sessions also consisted of teaching the basics of soccer like passing, shooting and movement.

“My ethos has really been on doing the basic stuff well and letting the girls decide what they need to work on rather than dictating the sessions myself,” Henley said. “All we want is to bring more girls into the game and show that it’s not all about having the best players; it’s about hard work and giving everyone the chance to play.”

India’s tree planting activities help forests grow by half a million acres

Forest Survey of India reported that planting activities have increased the overall forest coverage in the country.

The country’s forests have grown by more than half a million acres over the last three years. This success came as a result of various volunteering activities. In 2016, Indians planted 50 million trees in a single day. Volunteers in Madhya Pradesh set a world record two years later by planting 66 million trees within 12 hours.

Florida wildlife officials’ plan feeds manatees 25 tons of lettuce

Florida wildlife officials fed manatees more than 25 tons of lettuce through a romaine lettuce donating program. (AP News/Curt Anderson)

After Florida wildlife officials initiated an experimental feeding program to feed lettuce to starving manatees, the program has provided the marine mammals with more than 25 tons of lettuce as of Feb. 16.

This program was necessary, as manatees had been dying off in large numbers because of water pollution. The polluted water made the seagrass — manatees’ preferred food source — disappear.

“We’ve seen an uptick in mortalities, so we’re adjusting our program to get as much food to manatees as we can,” said Tom Reinert, south regional director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Officials also said the donation program resulted in attracting about 300–350 manatees per day. “We’re making a difference,” commission member Ron Mezich said. “It gives us the greatest exposure to the greatest number of animals.”