Vivint Arena visitors will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests starting Feb. 25. The arena hosts events such as Utah Jazz basketball games, concerts and ice shows.

The new policy will apply to Jazz games and may apply to other events depending on the event organizer. The arena lifted its mask requirement for visitors in January. Ticket holders can find information on the status of their event on the Vivint Arena website.