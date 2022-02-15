Outdoor recreation companies threaten to boycott outdoor retail show

By Emma Evans

An environment conversation group and some outdoor recreation companies threatened to boycott the Outdoor Retailer show if it returns to Salt Lake City. The Outdoor Retailer show moved from Salt Lake to Denver in 2017.

Last year, Gov. Spencer Cox asked the show to return to Utah. However, the Conservation Alliance, Patagonia, REI and the North Face want the show to remain in Colorado.

They believe Utah officials do not care about protecting public lands after lawmakers asked President Trump to repeal the newly designed Bears Ears National Monument five years ago. The companies say the show belongs in a state that values public land.