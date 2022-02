By Hassan El-Cheikh

(Provo Police Facebook)

Provo Police warns drivers to keep a lookout for pedestrians in busy areas. There have been 64 accidents involving people walking around Provo in just the past year and many of these include individuals crossing the street at crosswalks.

According to Provo Police, only one out of every 10 people survive when hit by a driver going 40 miles an hour. Officers are reminding Utahns to stay alert in intersections, crosswalks, school zones and other busy areas.