(Video courtesy of @chasing.sage on TikTok)

This family TikTok account has gone viral for videos of snowboarding kids wearing mics. Their adorable commentary will melt your heart. The young 4-year-old brighter many users’ day on the platform.”This is the most pure content I’ve witnessed today,” Tiktok user Kaliee Ross said in the comments. This video has 7.3 million views and 1.3 million likes on Tiktok.