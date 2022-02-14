LGBTQ advocates host Valentine’s demonstration on campus

Students gather in the Wilkinson Student Center to show support for the LGBTQ community at BYU. Participants were encouraged to engage in affection at the level they were comfortable with. Some people held hands and others passed out flowers and Valentine’s cards. (Emma Gadeski)

LGBTQ advocates including students, alumni and OUT Foundation members gathered in the Wilkinson Student Center on Monday for a Valentine’s demonstration.

Participants were encouraged to engage in showing affection at the level they were comfortable with. Some held hands while others passed out flowers and Valentine’s cards. Colter Rosborough, the OUT Foundation’s student outreach coordinator, said organizers were hoping to show students in the LGBTQ community there are people to accept and care for them.

“We’re trying to show just how harmless the community is,” Rosborough said. “There’s nothing really wrong with coming in and loving people. Love is love.”

Matt Easton is a BYU alumnus who came out as gay during his valedictorian speech in 2019. This was his first time in the WSC since being a student, and he said it was a little scary returning.

“But so far, it’s been amazing. It’s been great. I’m so proud,” Easton said, referring to the queer students here at BYU. “They’re so brave. They are so amazing and courageous. And that just fills me with so much hope.”

Easton said he could never have imagined something like this happening on campus when he was a student.

“I think that there have always been queer people here at BYU, and maybe just for the first time, there’s finally more and more visibility, and I hope that doesn’t stop,” Easton said.

Comedian and former Studio C actor Stacey Harkey also feels the situation for queer students has gotten better since his time at the university. Harkey came out as gay in 2018 and spoke at the unofficial BYU Pride March back in June 2021.

“I’m not here to cause a ruckus and not to cause a scene,” Harkey told The Daily Universe during the event. “Our agenda is love.”

He said BYU’s environment of learning has brought open-minded people to the university who are doing their best to be loving. Once people listen to each other, they realize they have a lot more in common. He said, “There’s a lot more humanity at play here.”

1 of 6

BYU sophomore Grace Christensen participated in the demonstration and emphasized loving everyone as Christ did.

“I just don’t feel like I see enough of that at BYU, especially being a member of this community,” she said.

Puck Roth, vice president of the Spectrum Queer Student Alliance at Utah Valley University, came to support the community at BYU. Roth said there’s definitely more acceptance at UVU, but students still need to work pretty hard to create safe spaces there as well.