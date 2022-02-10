Two Utahns will fly in the Super Bowl Air Force Flyover

By Emma Evans

(Air Force Youtube)

Two Utahns are participating in the Air Force Flyover during the National Anthem performance at the 2022 Super Bowl. The Air Force Heritage Flight will have five aircraft flying over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Major Kristen “Beo” Wolfe from Hill Air Force Base will be piloting the F-35 Lightning. Major Garret Schmitz, who is originally from Price, will fly the F-16 Fighting Falcon formation. There will also be a live pre-game stream from the formation at 4 p.m. on the Air Force Facebook page.