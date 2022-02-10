BYU women’s basketball wipes floor with Pepperdine 104-53 in Judkins’ 450th win

The Cougars dominated Pepperdine Thursday in the Marriott Center, earning head coach Jeff Judkins his 450th win in style with a 104-53 victory.

No. 20 BYU played a fast-paced game and earned an early lead, 29-11, after one quarter. The Cougars scored eight fast-break points in the first five minutes, and by the end of the game had 37.

Pepperdine fought hard to make up the difference, BYU’s 64% shooting from the field made a comeback difficult.

Shaylee Gonzales and Paisley Harding couldn’t be stopped, combining for 27 points in the first half to put the Cougars up 52-33 at the break.

Judkins let his bench play valuable minutes in the second half and the reserves proved they could play, putting up 28 total points in the game.

Arielle Mackey-Williams brings the ball up against Pepperdine. (Melissa Collado)

The Cougars brought it on defense, forcing 12 steals, blocking nine shots (six from Sara Hamson), and gathering 40 rebounds.

The highlight of the game came from Arielle Mackey-Williams when she broke the 100-point barrier for the second time this season with a three.

Harding led all scorers with 22 points, Graham had 18 with four made threes, Gonzales earned a double-double with 16 points and a career-high 13 assists and Gustin earned her 12th double-double on the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars are now 20-2 on the season and head back on the road Saturday, playing Saint Mary’s at 2 p.m. MST.