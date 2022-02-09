Young Company debuts ‘As You Like It’ tonight

(Young Company Media)

BYU’s Young Company debuts their show “As You Like It” tonight at 7. The Young Company will portray the classic Shakespearian tale with an ’80s twist, complete with love triangles and live karaoke.

The show blends the language of Shakespeare with the music of Prince and is entertaining for kids and adults alike. Young Company plans to tour this production to local schools and libraries in Provo and Orem along with their scheduled showtimes on campus.

There are multiple showings in the next two weeks before the final show on Feb. 19. Tickets can be purchased on the BYU arts website.