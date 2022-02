(Governor Cox, Mayor Mendenhall, Twitter @SLC2030)

Utah celebrated the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic games by relighting the Olympic cauldron on Feb. 8.

People gathered outside Rice Eccles Stadium to watch the torch be relit. Gov. Spencer Cox spoke to the crowd about the legacy of the 2002 Olympics and how it brought Utah global recognition. A bid committee is working with local leaders to bring the Olympics to Salt Lake again for 2030 or 2034 Winter Olympics.