Gov. Cox substitutes 8th-grade history during teacher shortage

Gov. Spencer Cox stepped into a classroom to teach after giving state workers days off to help substitute amid teacher shortages. Cox filled in as an 8th-grade history teacher for West Lake Stem Junior High on Feb. 8.

He taught state and U.S. history to students. “It was an awesome experience and really helped me understand and appreciate and have more gratitude for the sacrifices of our teachers, over the past couple years especially,” Cox said.

Last month, Cox issued an executive order giving state employees 30 hours of administrative leave to volunteer as substitute teachers to combat school staffing problems. Cox hopes to encourage state employees and other Utahns to apply to substitute teach and help in other staff positions.