Armadillo predicts a Rams victory for Super Bowl LVI

(Loveland Living Planet Aquarium)

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s Armadillo, Dahlia, picked the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl winner. For the prediction, mealworms were placed on the other side of each team’s goal line. Dahlia need a few redirects but in the end, she crossed the Ram’s goal line to get to a treat of mealworms.

“Dahlia fooled us for a few minutes as she initially headed towards the Bengals’ side, but she eventually pulled through for Rams’ fans,” LLPA associate marketing director Karmel Harper said.