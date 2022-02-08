Resource list available for those who struggle with pornography use

The Utah Valley area has many in-person and remote resources for those struggling to overcome habitual pornographic use or pornography addictions.

These resources include in-person support groups and organizations, online courses taught by licensed therapists and experts and virtual options such as apps, social media pages and podcasts.

Club founder and president of The Un-Alone Club, Emi Bass, collected this list of resources which include licensed therapists’ recovery courses and couples’ podcasts.

These resources accompany The Daily Universe’s story, “Utah Valley has multiple resources for those struggling to overcome pornography use.”