Elder Clark G. Gilbert shares four ways to find Christ’s peace in perilous times

(Video by Kelsey Nield)

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy and Church Commissioner of Education for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, encouraged students to have faith during difficult times. He shared four specific ways to find peace through Christ in this morning’s campus-wide devotional.

Elder Gilbert talked about a conversation he shared with his eight year-old daughter, Claire, about a movie they watched as a family. Elder Gilbert said she asked him if “the good guys win in the end.”

He responded that yes, they do, “but sometimes it takes a little bit of time, and some patience and even some faith.”

Elder Gilbert acknowledged the commotion that surrounds students and asked them to remember ways Christ can provide peace in their lives.

“Christ takes us where we are, Christ loves us even when we do not reciprocate that love, Christ repairs the breaches in our lives and Christ will succor us in our infirmities,” Elder Gilbert said.

Elder Gilbert is a General Authority Seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and 1994 graduate from BYU. His Feb. 8 devotional focused on finding comfort and hope during less-than-peaceful times. (BYU Photo)

He shared a story from C.S. Lewis’ “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” where Aslan reminds Susan and Lucy that the evil designs of the witch would not win because “a willing victim who had committed no treachery was killed in a traitor’s stead.”

Elder Gilbert compared this story with what students experience today and how Christ’s sacrifice overcame death.

“What Christ knew is that despite the tumult we feel all around us, God will prevail in the end,” he said.

He also expressed his love for BYU and his gratitude for the religious foundation the university has. He shared experiences from his youth where he looked forward to being part of a community that shared his belief in Christ.

“BYU is not simply a university where members of the Church happen to attend in large numbers. Rather, this is a religious university with a religious purpose,” Elder Gilbert said.

Elder Gilbert asked students to invite Christ and Heavenly Father into their lives to bring peace during “these perilous times.”