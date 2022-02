(Cecil County Board of Education)

In Cecil, Maryland, police corporal Annette Goodyear was directing traffic at a crosswalk when a car sped towards a walking student. Goodyear acted quickly, shed pushed the middle school student out of the way, and took a hit from the oncoming car. Goodyear was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released later that day. The driver was fined for neglecting to yield at a crosswalk.