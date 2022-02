BYUSA put together a series of activities to bring students together for Honor Week. Activities included a watercolor painting night, a T-shirt and hot cocoa event, Clubs Night, a Kind Bars and Pop Rocks event and a PEN Talk panel honoring Black history.

