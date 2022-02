The architecture and design of the Joseph F. Smith Building is symbolic of intelligence being the “glory of God.” According to a video published by BYU in 2015, the structure emphasizes divine conversation and the importance of seeking both secular and spiritual knowledge.

(Nicole Olson) The Joseph F. Smith Building reflects an unofficial motto of BYU, “The glory of God is intelligence.”

(Nicole Olson) (Nicole Olson) The well is a place for contemplation and conversation.

“All truth cometh from the Lord. He is the fountain of truth.” -Joseph F. Smith (Nicole Olson)

(Nicole Olson) (Nicole Olson) Because light is a key element of the architecture, windows are designed to allow light to fill the building.

(Nicole Olson) The rocks in the fountain resemble broken tablets, symbolizing commandments and covenants.

(Nicole Olson) (Nicole Olson) Together, the travertine arches lining the building instill a sense of community, standing for strength and connections.

(Nicole Olson) (Nicole Olson) Each physical step is meant to be a figurative step toward one’s educational aspirations.

(Nicole Olson) The spiral staircase shows ascension into knowledge and light.

(Nicole Olson) (Nicole Olson) The sunburst above the stairs represents the knowledge and light available to everyone.