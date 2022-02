(Reddit)

Military officials are investigating the source of leaked footage of an F-35C Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter that crashed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson last month. The footage of the crash was posted online on Reddit and Instagram by an unknown source. The US Navy authenticated the footage to multiple media sources including Stars and Stripes. The crash happened on January 24, 2022. Seven sailors were injured and the fighter sunk in the South China Sea after crashing.