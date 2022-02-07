Utah Department of Heath suspends rapid COVID-19 testing

(Universe File Footage)

The Utah Department of Health is suspending rapid antigen COVID-19 testing as of Feb. 7, 2022.

The department said the rapid tests seem to be less accurate than expected compared to polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The health department analyzed test results from 18,000 Utahns who took both a rapid and PCR test on the same day. The results showed that of those with a positive PCR test, more than half tested negative on the rapid test. The health department recommends Utahns who receive a negative rapid test also take a PCR test.