Off-duty police officer stops armed robbery

(Catalan Regional Police)

While visiting a local supermarket in Barcelona, an off-duty Catalan police officer observed an armed robbery unfolding in front of him. The officer asked the working cashier if everything was okay. The robber next to the cashier responded instead, saying everything was fine. That is when the officer decided to act.

The office responded quickly and detained the suspect. He pinned the suspect to the ground and removed a knife from his hand. Police showed up to take the suspect into custody. The 47-year-old suspect is currently in jail for suspicion of armed robbery.